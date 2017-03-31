Kang shoots 63, sets Houston Open 36-...

Kang shoots 63, sets Houston Open 36-hole record

HUMBLE, Texas - Sung Kang shot a 9-under 63 to take a six-shot lead in a record-breaking second round at the Houston Open on Friday.

