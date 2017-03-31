Sung Kang shot a 9-under 63 to take a six-shot lead in a record-breaking second round at the Houston Open Kang shoots 63, sets Houston Open 36-hole record Sung Kang shot a 9-under 63 to take a six-shot lead in a record-breaking second round at the Houston Open Check out this story on USATODAY.com: http://usat.ly/2nFSID6 Stewart Cink putts on the second green during the the first round of the Houston Open golf tournament Thursday, March 30, 2017, in Humble Texas. HUMBLE, Texas - Sung Kang shot a 9-under 63 to take a six-shot lead in a record-breaking second round at the Houston Open on Friday.

