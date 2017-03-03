Kang shoots 63, sets Houston Open 36-...

Kang shoots 63, sets Houston Open 36-hole record

Read more: WFTV Orlando

Sung Kang shot a 9-under 63 to take a six-shot lead in a record-breaking second round at the Houston Open on Friday. After shooting a 65 on Thursday, Kang was at 16-under 128 through two rounds, setting the 36-hole tournament record of 129 by a stroke, set previously by Blaine McCallister in 1993 and Curtis Strange in 1980.

