Juli Inkster wins Legends Tour's Walg...

Juli Inkster wins Legends Tour's Walgreens Charity Classic

14 hrs ago Read more: USA Today

Juli Inkster wins Legends Tour's Walgreens Charity Classic Juli Inkster successfully defended her Walgreens Charity Classic title Check out this story on USATODAY.com: http://usat.ly/2n3XFUG SUN CITY WEST, Ariz. - Juli Inkster successfully defended her Walgreens Charity Classic title Sunday, closing with an 8-under 64 for a four-stroke victory.

