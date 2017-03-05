Juli Inkster wins Legends Tour's Walgreens Charity Classic
Juli Inkster wins Legends Tour's Walgreens Charity Classic Juli Inkster successfully defended her Walgreens Charity Classic title Check out this story on USATODAY.com: http://usat.ly/2n3XFUG SUN CITY WEST, Ariz. - Juli Inkster successfully defended her Walgreens Charity Classic title Sunday, closing with an 8-under 64 for a four-stroke victory.
Start the conversation, or Read more at USA Today.
Add your comments below
Golf Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Why Tiger Woods didn't win more majors
|Feb 26
|Dave
|3
|A bizarre anecdote reveals why Trump believes b...
|Feb 11
|CaliforniaformerKiwi
|6
|Tiger Woods admits he has to find different way...
|Feb '17
|AdmitsPhartzz
|2
|www.jerseyschinashop.com the best website of ... (Jun '11)
|Jan '17
|bruh
|10
|With Two 59's in Back-to-Back Weeks on the PGA ...
|Jan '17
|PUSMMA
|2
|Upcoming golf tournaments to aid several local ... (Aug '10)
|Jan '17
|North Halton cour...
|3
|Tiger Woods returns amid varied expectations, h...
|Jan '17
|stellapope
|4
Find what you want!
Search Golf Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC