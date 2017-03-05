Juli Inkster wins Legends Tour's Walgreens Charity Classic Juli Inkster successfully defended her Walgreens Charity Classic title Check out this story on USATODAY.com: http://usat.ly/2n3XFUG SUN CITY WEST, Ariz. - Juli Inkster successfully defended her Walgreens Charity Classic title Sunday, closing with an 8-under 64 for a four-stroke victory.

