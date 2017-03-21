Judy Murray unveiled as official Glas...

Judy Murray unveiled as official Glasgow 2017 ambassador

Next Story Prev Story
14 hrs ago Read more: Sunday Herald

WITH barely 150 days to go before the TOTAL BWF World Championships 2017 come to Glasgow , BADMINTON scotland marked the latest stage in the countdown by naming Judy Murray as their fourth Official Ambassador. Judy joins Celtic goalkeeper Craig Gordon, Scotland rugby star Finn Russell and top golfer Catriona Matthew as standard bearers for the World Championships.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Sunday Herald.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Golf Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Protest group surpasses 100K signatures to move... Mar 7 jimbo 1
News 100K sign petition to move 2017 U.S. Women's Op... Mar 6 Doyle 1
News Why Tiger Woods didn't win more majors Feb 26 Dave 3
News A bizarre anecdote reveals why Trump believes b... Feb '17 CaliforniaformerKiwi 6
News Tiger Woods admits he has to find different way... Feb '17 AdmitsPhartzz 2
www.jerseyschinashop.com the best website of ... (Jun '11) Jan '17 bruh 10
News With Two 59's in Back-to-Back Weeks on the PGA ... Jan '17 PUSMMA 2
See all Golf Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Golf Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. Health Care
  2. China
  3. Wikileaks
  4. North Korea
  5. Surgeon General
  1. South Korea
  2. Iran
  3. Wall Street
  4. Syria
  5. Wildfires
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 25,636 • Total comments across all topics: 279,720,808

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC