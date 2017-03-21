Judy Murray unveiled as official Glasgow 2017 ambassador
WITH barely 150 days to go before the TOTAL BWF World Championships 2017 come to Glasgow , BADMINTON scotland marked the latest stage in the countdown by naming Judy Murray as their fourth Official Ambassador. Judy joins Celtic goalkeeper Craig Gordon, Scotland rugby star Finn Russell and top golfer Catriona Matthew as standard bearers for the World Championships.
