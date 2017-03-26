Johnson, Rahm win to set up powerful ...

Johnson, Rahm win to set up powerful title match

18 hrs ago Read more: Athens Banner-Herald

Dustin Johnson finally held up his end of the bargain Sunday morning, setting up a powerful title bout in the Dell Technologies Match Play against Jon Rahm. Johnson was forced beyond the 16th hole for the first time all week in an error-filled finish against Hideto Tanihara of Japan, and the world's No.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Athens Banner-Herald.

Chicago, IL

