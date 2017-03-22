Jackie Pung dies at 95: 'Hawaii's First Lady of Golf' an LPGA pioneer
Jacqueline "Jackie" Nolte Liwai Pung of Waikoloa died peacefully March 15 at Life Care Center of Kona, family members said Tuesday. She was 95. Born on Dec. 13, 1921, in Honolulu, Pung first played golf at age 6. Her father, Jack Liwai, was a full-blooded Hawaiian and captain of the Hawaiian Golf Club.
