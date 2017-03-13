Three-time major winner Padraig Harrington has opted to undergo neck surgery in a bid to be fit for the Open's return to Royal Birkdale in July. http://www.independent.ie/sport/harrington-opts-to-undergo-neck-surgery-in-bid-to-be-fit-for-open-at-birkdale-35530763.html Three-time major winner Padraig Harrington has opted to undergo neck surgery in a bid to be fit for the Open's return to Royal Birkdale in July.

