Hadwin shoots 67 to open 4-shot lead in Valspar
Adam Hadwin only wants a chance to win when he tees it up on the PGA Tour, and he's never had a chance like this one. Birdie putts from 35 feet and 55 feet on the back nine Saturday at the Valspar Championship stretched his lead to four shots.
