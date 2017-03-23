Gregory ready for biggest six months of his golfing career
AMATEUR champion Scott Gregory has begun the first leg of the biggest six months of his burgeoning golf career that will hopefully see him in the professional ranks by the end of the autumn. The Corhampton ace - the No 7 amateur in the world - has flown to the United States for two weeks' intensive preparation before his debut in the Masters at Augusta.
