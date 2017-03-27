Goosen jumps 74 places on World Golf Rankings

Retief Goosen's putter clicked into gear as he jumped 74 places to 198th on the World Golf Rankings with his share of second on the PGA Tour's Puerto Rico Open at the weekend. The two-time US Open champion had slipped to 272nd on the list, but his final-round of eight-under-par 64 saw him climb 13 spots on the leaderboard to finish two shots off the pace of winner DA Points together with Bryson DeChambeau and Bill Lunde at 18-under-par for the tournament.

