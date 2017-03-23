Golfer Hughes will try to learn from Weir
Canada's Mackenzie Hughes was a 13-year-old with big dreams when he first got a chance to pick Mike Weir's brain on the golf course. The PGA Tour rookie plans to do so again next month ahead of his first career appearance at the Masters.
