Golfer Hughes will try to learn from Weir

Canada's Mackenzie Hughes was a 13-year-old with big dreams when he first got a chance to pick Mike Weir's brain on the golf course. The PGA Tour rookie plans to do so again next month ahead of his first career appearance at the Masters.

