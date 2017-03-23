Golf: Wire-to-wire win for Hutson
Mark Hutson has gone wire to wire, leading all the way to claim the biggest win of his career in the New Zealand Men's Stroke Play at the Hastings Golf Club today. Hutson who took the lead on Thursday afternoon with the round of the tournament, a seven under 65, was given a big fright today as his overnight lead was whittled away before he composed himself on the final two holes to claim a two-shot victory.
