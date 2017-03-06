Golf veteran Mike Weir named assistant captain for this fall's Presidents Cup
As a member of captain Nick Price's crew, Weir won't play in the Sept. 26-Oct. 1 event at Liberty National Golf Club in Jersey City, N.J. His role will be to support Price in decisions on pairings and provide advice to the players leading up to and during the event.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Truro Daily News.
Comments
Add your comments below
Golf Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Protest group surpasses 100K signatures to move...
|20 hr
|jimbo
|1
|100K sign petition to move 2017 U.S. Women's Op...
|Mon
|Doyle
|1
|Why Tiger Woods didn't win more majors
|Feb 26
|Dave
|3
|A bizarre anecdote reveals why Trump believes b...
|Feb 11
|CaliforniaformerKiwi
|6
|Tiger Woods admits he has to find different way...
|Feb '17
|AdmitsPhartzz
|2
|www.jerseyschinashop.com the best website of ... (Jun '11)
|Jan '17
|bruh
|10
|With Two 59's in Back-to-Back Weeks on the PGA ...
|Jan '17
|PUSMMA
|2
Find what you want!
Search Golf Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC