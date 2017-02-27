Golf unveils a modern set of rules to...

Golf unveils a modern set of rules to make it easier to play

1 hr ago

Golf's two governing bodies released a draft of modern rules Wednesday aimed at bringing common sense to what can be a complicated sport. The Royal & Ancient Golf Club and the U.S. Golf Association spent more than five years trying to simplify the Rules of Golf without stripping the centuries-old game of its traditions and fundamentals of fair play.

