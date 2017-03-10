Golf trick shot goes wrong for one man's face Owwwww. Check out this story on USATODAY.com: http://ftw.usatoday.com/2017/03/golf-trick-shot-fail-ball-to-the-face-ouch-video We know golfers have seen those awesome trick shots where some dude - say, Phil Mickelson - hits a flop shot over the head of someone standing right in front of him .

Start the conversation, or Read more at USA Today.