Golf - Swede Nordqvist wins Founders Cup on Phoenix 'home soil'
More than 5,000 miles separate the Swedish city of Eskilstuna from Phoenix, Arizona but for Anna Nordqvist, victory at the LPGA Founders Cup over the weekend felt like a win on home soil. The 29-year-old, who enjoyed a successful college career at Arizona State University, claimed her seventh LPGA Tour win on Sunday after a final round of 68 at the Wildfire Golf Club saw her finish two shots clear of the field on 25-under-par.
Start the conversation, or Read more at The Star Online.
Add your comments below
Golf Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Protest group surpasses 100K signatures to move...
|Mar 7
|jimbo
|1
|100K sign petition to move 2017 U.S. Women's Op...
|Mar 6
|Doyle
|1
|Why Tiger Woods didn't win more majors
|Feb 26
|Dave
|3
|A bizarre anecdote reveals why Trump believes b...
|Feb '17
|CaliforniaformerKiwi
|6
|Tiger Woods admits he has to find different way...
|Feb '17
|AdmitsPhartzz
|2
|www.jerseyschinashop.com the best website of ... (Jun '11)
|Jan '17
|bruh
|10
|With Two 59's in Back-to-Back Weeks on the PGA ...
|Jan '17
|PUSMMA
|2
Find what you want!
Search Golf Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC