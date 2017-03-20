Golf - Swede Nordqvist wins Founders Cup on Phoenix 'home soil'

More than 5,000 miles separate the Swedish city of Eskilstuna from Phoenix, Arizona but for Anna Nordqvist, victory at the LPGA Founders Cup over the weekend felt like a win on home soil. The 29-year-old, who enjoyed a successful college career at Arizona State University, claimed her seventh LPGA Tour win on Sunday after a final round of 68 at the Wildfire Golf Club saw her finish two shots clear of the field on 25-under-par.

