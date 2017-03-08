Golf: Ryan Fox starting to turn coal ...

Golf: Ryan Fox starting to turn coal into diamonds

Read more: The New Zealand Herald

There were ominous signs for the rest of the ISPS Handa New Zealand Open field as the all-star combination of Ryan Fox and Steve Williams started to turn coal into diamonds ahead of tomorrow's final round. A flurry of late scoring, including back-to-back eagles from Kiwi Michael Hendry, saw the top of the leaderboard back-up like an Auckland motorway on-ramp, with Millbrook Resort local Ben Campbell carding a five-under 66 to lead the tournament by one shot on 20-under from Australian Brad Kennedy, who shot a three-under 68. "It's always a nice feeling to be at the top of the leaderboard, I was pleased with how I played today - I didn't have my A game and I just managed to get a score on the board," Campbell said.

