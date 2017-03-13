Golf: Matthews even par early in PGA Latinoamerica tournament
Unlike in his last PGA Tour Latinoamerica tournament, Dupont native Brandon Matthews has a lot of catching up to do after the first day of competition on the links. Matthews was even par through his first 12 holes on Friday before Round 1 of the Stella Artois Open at Fuego Maya Golf Course in Guatemala was suspended because of darkness.
