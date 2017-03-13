Golf: Lydia Ko shoots scintillating round
Lydia Ko's showed her world number one class to rocket into contention at the latest LPGA event in Phoenix. The Kiwi golfer's returned to her best with a scintillating nine under par 63 third round, which included six straight birdies to close.
