GOLF: Late birdies help Eddie Pepperell make promising start in New Delhi

TWO late birdies ensured Eddie Pepperell made a promising start to the Hero Indian Open in New Delhi this morning. The Abingdon golfer carded a three-under-par 69 at the European Tour event to leave him a shot behind leader Matteo Manassero.

