GOLF: Howell hoping for a yoga lift

The 41-year-old, who has missed the cut in his last four tournaments, will be joined by fellow Wiltshire golfers Laurie Canter, Jordan Smith and Steve Surry in Waterkloof at the European Tour event, which gets under way today. Following his disappointing display at the Joburg Open last week, where he finished tied 166th, the Swindon ace has turned to yoga as he looks to up his game.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Wiltshire Times.