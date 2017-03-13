Golf group buys The Buckinghamshire f...

Golf group buys The Buckinghamshire for undisclosed sum

A growing golf group, which bought Chart Hills Golf Club in Kent just five months ago, has now purchased The Buckinghamshire, the home of the Ladies European Tour for the last nine years. Buckinghamshire Park Resort , a wholly-owned subsidiary of Eagleresort, now owns four major golf clubs in the UK and Ireland.

