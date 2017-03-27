Golf: France's Icher takes early lead over Wie, amateur ace Seong
French veteran Karine Icher fired a five-under-par 67 to grab the early first-round lead on Thursday over an impressive chasing pack at the ANA Inspiration, the first women's major of the year. Icher birdied three of the four par-threes in taking a one-shot lead over American Michelle Wie and South Koreans Ryu So-yeon, the world number three, Park Sung-Hyun and amateur Seong Eun-jeong on a calm morning in the California desert.
