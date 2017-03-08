Golf: Fox fired up for NZ Open

With ducks gliding across the pond which curls around Millbrook's 18th green and the sun beaming down, it was very much the calm before the storm for Kiwi golf star Ryan Fox ahead of the opening round of the ISPS Handa New Zealand Open starting in Queenstown this week. Fox fronted the media ahead of his opening round at The Hills tomorrow with plenty of interest expected to fall on the European Tour rookie, who will be playing with his All Black father Grant Fox and will have world-renowned caddy Steve Williams on his bag for the first time.

