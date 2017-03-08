Golf: Fox fired up for NZ Open

Golf: Fox fired up for NZ Open

Next Story Prev Story
11 hrs ago Read more: The New Zealand Herald

With ducks gliding across the pond which curls around Millbrook's 18th green and the sun beaming down, it was very much the calm before the storm for Kiwi golf star Ryan Fox ahead of the opening round of the ISPS Handa New Zealand Open starting in Queenstown this week. Fox fronted the media ahead of his opening round at The Hills tomorrow with plenty of interest expected to fall on the European Tour rookie, who will be playing with his All Black father Grant Fox and will have world-renowned caddy Steve Williams on his bag for the first time.

Start the conversation, or Read more at The New Zealand Herald.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Golf Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Protest group surpasses 100K signatures to move... Tue jimbo 1
News 100K sign petition to move 2017 U.S. Women's Op... Mon Doyle 1
News Why Tiger Woods didn't win more majors Feb 26 Dave 3
News A bizarre anecdote reveals why Trump believes b... Feb 11 CaliforniaformerKiwi 6
News Tiger Woods admits he has to find different way... Feb '17 AdmitsPhartzz 2
www.jerseyschinashop.com the best website of ... (Jun '11) Jan '17 bruh 10
News With Two 59's in Back-to-Back Weeks on the PGA ... Jan '17 PUSMMA 2
See all Golf Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Golf Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. Ebola
  2. Supreme Court
  3. China
  4. Iraq
  5. Surgeon General
  1. Iran
  2. Health Care
  3. North Korea
  4. Syria
  5. Wall Street
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 23,990 • Total comments across all topics: 279,404,496

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC