GOLF: Crease proves far too sharp for his March Medal rivals at Cirencester

ALEX CREASE'S stunning net 61 was good enough to win the March Medal at Cirencester Golf Club by four clear shots. Scot Alex has found his 21 handicap reduced by three shots after his runaway success - and there is no chance of a referendum.

Chicago, IL

