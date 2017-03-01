Golf: Celebs line up for NZ Open

In their 'normal' day jobs they're top of their game in a range of sports including shot put, sailing, baseball, hockey and cricket. But next week the focus will be firmly on a small white ball - as the likes of Olympic gold medallist and America's Cup sailor Sir Russell Coutts, Olympic shot put medallist Tom Walsh, New Zealand's most-capped hockey player Ryan Archibald and Pittsburgh Major League baseball player Masumi Kuwata play in the ISPS Handa New Zealand Open in Queenstown .

