Golf: Celebs line up for NZ Open
In their 'normal' day jobs they're top of their game in a range of sports including shot put, sailing, baseball, hockey and cricket. But next week the focus will be firmly on a small white ball - as the likes of Olympic gold medallist and America's Cup sailor Sir Russell Coutts, Olympic shot put medallist Tom Walsh, New Zealand's most-capped hockey player Ryan Archibald and Pittsburgh Major League baseball player Masumi Kuwata play in the ISPS Handa New Zealand Open in Queenstown .
Start the conversation, or Read more at The New Zealand Herald.
Add your comments below
Golf Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Why Tiger Woods didn't win more majors
|Feb 26
|Dave
|3
|A bizarre anecdote reveals why Trump believes b...
|Feb 11
|CaliforniaformerKiwi
|6
|Tiger Woods admits he has to find different way...
|Feb 1
|AdmitsPhartzz
|2
|www.jerseyschinashop.com the best website of ... (Jun '11)
|Jan '17
|bruh
|10
|With Two 59's in Back-to-Back Weeks on the PGA ...
|Jan '17
|PUSMMA
|2
|Upcoming golf tournaments to aid several local ... (Aug '10)
|Jan '17
|North Halton cour...
|3
|Tiger Woods returns amid varied expectations, h...
|Jan '17
|stellapope
|4
Find what you want!
Search Golf Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC