Golf: Bjork, Jamieson lead as Aiken steals show with 62

Swede Alexander Bjork and Scot Scott Jamieson shared the Tshwane Open second-round lead Friday, but South African Thomas Aiken stole the show with a nine-under 62. Scottish golfer Scott Jamieson is one of three leaders on 65 after the opening round of the Tshwane Open at Pretoria Country Club. PRETORIA: Swede Alexander Bjork and Scot Scott Jamieson shared the Tshwane Open second-round lead on Friday , but South African Thomas Aiken stole the show with a nine-under 62. Aiken carded halves of 31, and at one stage the course record of 60 appeared under threat as the three-time European Tour winner unleashed a birdie blitz.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Channelnewsasia.com.