Golf: Birdie blitz gives Burmester first European win
South African Dean Burmester is the nearly man of the European Tour no longer after a three-shot victory in the Tshwane Open on Sunday finally broke his title duck. File photo of Dean Burmester of South Africa during the World Golf Championships-HSBC Champions tournament in Shanghai, China on Oct 27, 2016.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Channelnewsasia.com.
Add your comments below
Golf Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Why Tiger Woods didn't win more majors
|Feb 26
|Dave
|3
|A bizarre anecdote reveals why Trump believes b...
|Feb 11
|CaliforniaformerKiwi
|6
|Tiger Woods admits he has to find different way...
|Feb '17
|AdmitsPhartzz
|2
|www.jerseyschinashop.com the best website of ... (Jun '11)
|Jan '17
|bruh
|10
|With Two 59's in Back-to-Back Weeks on the PGA ...
|Jan '17
|PUSMMA
|2
|Upcoming golf tournaments to aid several local ... (Aug '10)
|Jan '17
|North Halton cour...
|3
|Tiger Woods returns amid varied expectations, h...
|Jan '17
|stellapope
|4
Find what you want!
Search Golf Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC