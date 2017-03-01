Golf: American battles disease

Golf: American battles disease

American golfer Heath Slocum won't let a debilitating disease dent his belief he can return to the top of the sport. Slocum, who has enjoyed seven professional wins including four on the PGA Tour, is playing in next week's ISPS Handa New Zealand Open after competing in the NZPGA in Palmerston North this week.

