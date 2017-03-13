Girls golf: Fairview's Webster blows ...

Girls golf: Fairview's Webster blows away the field at windy Skyline Invite

16 hrs ago Read more: Daily Camera

On a windy Wednesday, the par-72 Saddleback Golf Course was unkind to the players who competed in the Skyline Team Invitational. But Fairview junior Kelsey Webster, who tied for 42nd at last year's Class 5A state tournament and is off to a great start in 2017, handled the weather and the pitfalls of the course better than the rest.

