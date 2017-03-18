Fred Couples leads Tucson Conquistado...

Fred Couples leads Tucson Conquistadores Classic

Read more: ABS-CBN News

Fred Couples shot an 8-under 65 on Friday in the Tucson Conquistadores Classic, leaving playing partner Steve Stricker two strokes back is his PGA Tour Champions debut. Coming off a victory last month in the Chubb Classic, the 57-year-old Couples birdied five of the first seven holes in hot conditions, and added four more on the back nine before bogeying the par-4 18th.

Chicago, IL

