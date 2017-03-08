First 'green edition'of Dulsco Classi...

First 'green edition'of Dulsco Classic Golf grabbed by Richard Green

14 hrs ago Read more: Al Bawaba

Richard Green recorded the best score of the day in the individual stableford format to clinch the 14th edition of Dulsco Classic, one of the oldest corporate Golf tournaments in the UAE. Vivek Ashoka took home the honours in the Division B category.

Read more at Al Bawaba.

Chicago, IL

