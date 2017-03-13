Finau to skip title defense at Puerto...

Finau to skip title defense at Puerto Rico Open

2 hrs ago Read more: NewsOK.com

Tony Finau is trading a chance to defend his title in Puerto Rico to be an alternate in a World Golf Championship. Finau closed with a Sunday-best 64 at the Valspar Championship and finished fifth, though it likely will be a fraction short of getting into the Dell Technologies Match Play next week in Austin, Texas.

