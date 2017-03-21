Ex-Dean Foods chair describes giving ...

Ex-Dean Foods chair describes giving secrets to pro gambler

The former chairman of Dean Foods told jurors at a criminal trial Tuesday that he fed secrets about the company to a professional gambler for over seven years, sometimes speaking in coded language over a prepaid cellular phone called the "bat phone."

Chicago, IL

