'Everyone here has done something good in golf'
MATT Griffin is mixing it with the millionaires of the PGA Tour in Mexico this week knowing he gets a cheque no matter what and he wants it to be a big one. By topping the Australasian Order of Merit last year Griffin, 33, earned a berth in the no-cut WGC Mexico Championship where all of the world's top 50, except Jason Day, and other exempt players are vying for $12.7 million in prizemoney.
Start the conversation, or Read more at The Mercury.
Add your comments below
Golf Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Why Tiger Woods didn't win more majors
|Sun
|Dave
|3
|A bizarre anecdote reveals why Trump believes b...
|Feb 11
|CaliforniaformerKiwi
|6
|Tiger Woods admits he has to find different way...
|Feb 1
|AdmitsPhartzz
|2
|www.jerseyschinashop.com the best website of ... (Jun '11)
|Jan '17
|bruh
|10
|With Two 59's in Back-to-Back Weeks on the PGA ...
|Jan '17
|PUSMMA
|2
|Upcoming golf tournaments to aid several local ... (Aug '10)
|Jan '17
|North Halton cour...
|3
|Tiger Woods returns amid varied expectations, h...
|Jan '17
|stellapope
|4
Find what you want!
Search Golf Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC