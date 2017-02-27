'Everyone here has done something good in golf'

MATT Griffin is mixing it with the millionaires of the PGA Tour in Mexico this week knowing he gets a cheque no matter what and he wants it to be a big one. By topping the Australasian Order of Merit last year Griffin, 33, earned a berth in the no-cut WGC Mexico Championship where all of the world's top 50, except Jason Day, and other exempt players are vying for $12.7 million in prizemoney.

