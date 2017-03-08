Ely City Golf Club hits the mark as it is the first in Cambridgeshire ...
Ely City Golf Club has become the first club in Cambridgeshire to achieve the new-style national GolfMark award in recognition of its work to improve the golf club. GolfMark, which was re-launched to reflect the changing landscape of the industry, is England Golf's official seal of approval for those successfully working to develop their business.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Wisbech Standard.
Add your comments below
Golf Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Protest group surpasses 100K signatures to move...
|Mar 7
|jimbo
|1
|100K sign petition to move 2017 U.S. Women's Op...
|Mar 6
|Doyle
|1
|Why Tiger Woods didn't win more majors
|Feb 26
|Dave
|3
|A bizarre anecdote reveals why Trump believes b...
|Feb 11
|CaliforniaformerKiwi
|6
|Tiger Woods admits he has to find different way...
|Feb '17
|AdmitsPhartzz
|2
|www.jerseyschinashop.com the best website of ... (Jun '11)
|Jan '17
|bruh
|10
|With Two 59's in Back-to-Back Weeks on the PGA ...
|Jan '17
|PUSMMA
|2
Find what you want!
Search Golf Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC