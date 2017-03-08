Ely City Golf Club hits the mark as i...

Ely City Golf Club hits the mark as it is the first in Cambridgeshire ...

Ely City Golf Club has become the first club in Cambridgeshire to achieve the new-style national GolfMark award in recognition of its work to improve the golf club. GolfMark, which was re-launched to reflect the changing landscape of the industry, is England Golf's official seal of approval for those successfully working to develop their business.

