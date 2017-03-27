Day wants to play Masters, depending on mother's prognosis
PGA Tour star Jason Day says he expects to travel to Augusta, Georgia on Friday to start practicing for the Masters, but could pull still out of the season's first major, depending on his mother's prognosis following surgery for lung cancer last week. Day, who spoke on Monday by video conference about the Zurich Classic in late April, says surgery was deemed successful, and now the family awaits results of tests to see if the cancer has spread to Dening Day's lymph nodes.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Powhatan Today.
Add your comments below
Golf Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Protest group surpasses 100K signatures to move...
|Mar 7
|jimbo
|1
|100K sign petition to move 2017 U.S. Women's Op...
|Mar 6
|Doyle
|1
|Why Tiger Woods didn't win more majors
|Feb 26
|Dave
|3
|A bizarre anecdote reveals why Trump believes b...
|Feb '17
|CaliforniaformerKiwi
|6
|Tiger Woods admits he has to find different way...
|Feb '17
|AdmitsPhartzz
|2
|www.jerseyschinashop.com the best website of ... (Jun '11)
|Jan '17
|bruh
|10
|With Two 59's in Back-to-Back Weeks on the PGA ...
|Jan '17
|PUSMMA
|2
Find what you want!
Search Golf Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC