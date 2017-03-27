Day wants to play Masters, depending on mother's prognosis
Day wants to play Masters, depending on mother's prognosis Jason Day says he expects to travel to Augusta, Georgia, on Friday and start practicing for the Masters Check out this story on USATODAY.com: http://usat.ly/2nF9jcg FILE - In this April 4, 2016, file photo, Jason Day, of Australia, waves to spectators on the 16th green during a practice round for the Masters golf tournament,in Augusta, Ga. PGA Tour star Jason Days says he expects to travel to Augusta, Georgia on Friday to start practicing for the Masters, but could pull still out of the season's first major, depending on his mother's prognosis following surgery for lung cancer last week.
