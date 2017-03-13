Community Link Foundation to hold ann...

Community Link Foundation to hold annual golf day

Read more: Southport Visiter

With golfing fever heading to Southport very soon, Community Link Foundation is giving you the chance to play a round and help them raise money. The charity is holding its annual golf day at Southport and Ainsdale Golf Club on Thursday, May 4 and places are selling well, but there's still time for you to book in! The event, which is being sponsored by the Cintra Corporation, will see teams of four playing the Championships links course but if you haven't got a team to enter, you can enter as an individual and join up with other people on the day.

