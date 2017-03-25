Clint Dempsey hat trick lifts US over...

Clint Dempsey hat trick lifts US over Honduras 6-0 to rebound

14 hrs ago Read more: Denver Post

Bruce Arena's return as U.S. coach reignited American confidence, and his players responded with an emphatic rebound in World Cup qualifying. Clint Dempsey returned from an irregular heartbeat to score his second international hat trick, 18-year-old phenom Christian Pulisic had one goal and set up three others, and the U.S. routed Honduras 6-0 Friday night to get right back in contention for an eighth straight World Cup berth.

