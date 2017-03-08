Charl Schwartzel withdraws from pro-a...

Charl Schwartzel withdraws from pro-am after hit by amateur's shot

Charl Schwartzel, defending champion of the Valspar Championship, was hit in the wrist by a partner's shot that ricocheted off a tree. He withdrew from Wednesday's pro-am but expects to play in the first round.

Chicago, IL

