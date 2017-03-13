CHARITY: Superstars of Golf Star In $1 Million Els for Autism Pro-Am
The ninth annual Els for Autism Pro-Am was held at Old Palm Golf Club in Palm Beach Gardens, Florida. Some of the biggest names in golf, including Rory McIlroy, Rickie Fowler, Jack Nicklaus, Louis Oosthuizen, Justin Thomas, Branden Grace and Ernie Els, joined 25 teams of amateurs yesterday in the ninth annual Els for Autism Pro-Am at Old Palm Golf Club in Palm Beach Gardens, Florida.
