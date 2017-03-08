Chance Hayes Presley receives the Lin...

Chance Hayes Presley receives the Lindsey Wilson golf scholarship for MCHS

Read more: Macon County Times

Macon Count High School recently honored Chance Hayes Presley 17, of Lafayette, as he was presented with the Lindsey Wilson Golf Scholarship for college. Chance Presley, son of Van and Chandel Presley of Lafayette, has attended MCHS since the 9th grade.

