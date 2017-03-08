Chance Hayes Presley receives the Lindsey Wilson golf scholarship for MCHS
Macon Count High School recently honored Chance Hayes Presley 17, of Lafayette, as he was presented with the Lindsey Wilson Golf Scholarship for college. Chance Presley, son of Van and Chandel Presley of Lafayette, has attended MCHS since the 9th grade.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Macon County Times.
Comments
Add your comments below
Golf Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Protest group surpasses 100K signatures to move...
|Mar 7
|jimbo
|1
|100K sign petition to move 2017 U.S. Women's Op...
|Mar 6
|Doyle
|1
|Why Tiger Woods didn't win more majors
|Feb 26
|Dave
|3
|A bizarre anecdote reveals why Trump believes b...
|Feb 11
|CaliforniaformerKiwi
|6
|Tiger Woods admits he has to find different way...
|Feb '17
|AdmitsPhartzz
|2
|www.jerseyschinashop.com the best website of ... (Jun '11)
|Jan '17
|bruh
|10
|With Two 59's in Back-to-Back Weeks on the PGA ...
|Jan '17
|PUSMMA
|2
Find what you want!
Search Golf Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC