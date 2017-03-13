California Environmental Protesters Carve Message in Trump Golf Green
In California, a group of four activists sneaked onto one of President Trump's golf courses Sunday morning, carving a statement into the green around the fifth hole to protest the Trump administration's environmental policies-which they say threaten endangered species and forests. Their message read, "No more tigers, no more woods."
