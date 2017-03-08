Caddie sues over golf cart crash in northern Idaho

COEUR D'ALENE, Idaho - A professional golf caddie has filed a lawsuit over a golf cart crash at a Northern Idaho golf course involving PGA golf great Phil Mickelson's brother. The Coeur d'Alene Press reports that 39-year-old Alicia McFadden says she was working as an independent contractor at the Gozzer Ranch Golf and Lake Club's Bull Rush tournament in August 2015 when the crash occurred.

