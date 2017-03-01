Brilliant Park storms to victory in S...

Brilliant Park storms to victory in Singapore

Read more: Reuters

Former world number one Park In-bee wielded a red-hot putter on her way to a tournament-record eight-under 64 that catapulted the Korean to a one-shot victory at the HSBC Women's Champions on Sunday. Playing in just her second LPGA Tour event since she was sidelined by thumb surgery last May, Park reeled off eight birdies in 10 holes in the middle of her round to overhaul overnight leader Michelle Wie and pull away from the field.

