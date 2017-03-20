Boobtastic Instagram star makes INCRE...

Boobtastic Instagram star makes INCREDIBLE promise to pro golfer......

Next Story Prev Story
15 hrs ago Read more: Daily Star

Grayson Murray, a pro player from North Carolina, has been on a bad run of form recently and asked for Pelas to help him out. In a tweet sent to the Instagram and Playboy star, he said: "Hey @LindseyPelas if I win next week in Houston will you be my caddy in the par 3 tournament at The Masters?" "I know that the caddies are supposed to give advice, which I can't do.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Daily Star.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Golf Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Protest group surpasses 100K signatures to move... Mar 7 jimbo 1
News 100K sign petition to move 2017 U.S. Women's Op... Mar 6 Doyle 1
News Why Tiger Woods didn't win more majors Feb 26 Dave 3
News A bizarre anecdote reveals why Trump believes b... Feb '17 CaliforniaformerKiwi 6
News Tiger Woods admits he has to find different way... Feb '17 AdmitsPhartzz 2
www.jerseyschinashop.com the best website of ... (Jun '11) Jan '17 bruh 10
News With Two 59's in Back-to-Back Weeks on the PGA ... Jan '17 PUSMMA 2
See all Golf Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Golf Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. Health Care
  2. Final Four
  3. Afghanistan
  4. South Korea
  5. China
  1. Hong Kong
  2. Supreme Court
  3. Wall Street
  4. Mexico
  5. Iran
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 26,482 • Total comments across all topics: 279,890,252

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC