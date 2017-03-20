Boobtastic Instagram star makes INCREDIBLE promise to pro golfer......

Grayson Murray, a pro player from North Carolina, has been on a bad run of form recently and asked for Pelas to help him out. In a tweet sent to the Instagram and Playboy star, he said: "Hey @LindseyPelas if I win next week in Houston will you be my caddy in the par 3 tournament at The Masters?" "I know that the caddies are supposed to give advice, which I can't do.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Daily Star.