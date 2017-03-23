BIIF golf: Win finally comes for Makua Lani's Rosato

For Makua Lani golfer Matt Rosato, Wednesday's victory at Waikoloa Kings' Course was the culmination of a lot of hard work on a long road to finally get to the top of the BIIF field. Rosato - a senior who regularly finds himself in the top five in any Big Island high school tournament but never in the lead - broke that tradition by playing one of his best rounds to date in Waikoloa, shooting a 1-over-par 73 to win by four strokes.

