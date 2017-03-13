Bell Bay Golf Club rebuilding after devasting clubhouse fire
The Bell Bay Golf Club in Baddeck, N.S., is being rebuilt as it gears up for its 20th anniversary celebrations. Its clubhouse burned down last July.
