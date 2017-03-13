Bay Hill a tribute to Palmer, a red sweater to the winner
Sam Saunders started the tribute with a drive from the spot on the Bay Hill range where his grandfather, Arnold Palmer, used to practice. As soon as one player hit his tee shot, the player next to him began his swing.
